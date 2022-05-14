- OPPOSITION TO the coinage of 3-cent and ½-cent pieces has been withdrawn by the Treasury Department. The old 3-cent pieces were retired because they resembled the dimes too closely. If the bill is enacted into law, the 3-cent piece will be made about the size of a nickel with either a hole in the center or a scalloped edge. The design on the ½ cent will be considerably smaller than the dime and have a scalloped edge. The designs have been practically agreed upon in conferences between Treasury official and members of Congress.
- MRS. BERT Ward holds the honor of being the first woman this year in Traverse City to return with a nice mess of Brook Trout. Mrs. Ward fished the greater part of the day Wednesday and returned home to find she had captured 40 speckled trout, the aggregate number weighing in the neighborhood of fifteen pounds. Mrs. Ward is very proud of her trophies and declare she never had a better time in her life.
- WHILE OUT in East Bay Township Tuesday, C.A. Edgecomb found the body of a game bird which had been killed by flying against the wires along the roadside. Because of its unusual appearance, it was brought to the city and identified as one found primarily in the southern part of the state. A Florida Gallinule is very common in Hillsdale County, Kalamazoo County and Saginaw. He has never been seen in this region by hunters.
- MR. AND MRS. Joseph Hewett were agreeably surprised when 24 of their friends walked into their home and told them they were planning to spend the evening. Mr. Hewett was embarrassed to be found in his overalls, but was told that was minor compared to some findings at these occasions. Card games were played until 11 o’clock when a pot luck supper was served by the guests.
- IT BEHOOVES anyone who intends on carrying a concealed weapon to get busy and get a license now. It is now a felony instead of a misdemeanor to ignore this law. Law enforcement personnel is also included.
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
