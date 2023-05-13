- THE STEAMER Pollock was rammed head on by the steamer Charles Hubbard bound down a few miles from the Soo today. The Pollock sustained considerable damage forward and her steel was badly twisted, but all the damage was above the water line. The damage to the Hubbard was slight, being confined to a few of her forward plates.
- THE GOVERNMENT lightship Hyacinth docked at the Northern Michigan Transportation Dock last night after placing the buoys which are set annually in the Bay. Stakes were set off the Greilickville and Neahtawanta reefs, a bell buoy off Old Mission Point and a gas buoy off Lees Point.
- THE TRAVERSE City State Bank just arranged a “Help Yourself” Bureau. They have secured from various companies and associations who are furnishing booklet advertising the region, everything that can be had and it is placed on the window ledges in the bank. Railroad time cards and resort booklets are here as well. The results are being shown by the constant inquiries that are coming from vacationers in the region.
- ANOTHER STEAMER collision has occurred. This time The Iron City was rammed by the Thomas F. Cole in the St. Clair River, causing it to sink. Members of the Iron City’s crew were taken off in lifeboats from the Cole. Confusion of signals is believed to be the cause of the wreck. The Iron City was 187 feet long and the Cole 580 feet long.
- FOR THE first time in the history of the State Supreme Court, a “writ of certioraci” has been issued against the Governor of Michigan. Saturday, the Supreme Court issued such a writ against Governor Ferris on an application made by attorneys for D.C. Germaine, former Mayor Traverse City who was removed from Office last month. The Governor has until May 14 to give to the Supreme Court sufficient reasons for his removal.
