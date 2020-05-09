- TEAM FAILED to connect with the River Bank. A farmer’s team ran away this forenoon and smashed part of the wagon against a telephone pole back of the Wilhelm block. The team ran east on West Front street until it passed Petander’s bicycle shop, when it made a sudden turn and ran south toward the river. Before it had gone down the embankment the team ran amuck a telephone pole and made a sudden stop.
- AFTER THEY HAD Harvest All Picked, Fred Stutz, a Farmer, Proved He’d Lost His Roll. Losing a roll of bills amounting to $160 which he had just drawn from the State bank, and having the money returned to him before he could insert an ad in the lost and found department of the daily papers, was the experience of Fred Stutz, a farmer, this afternoon.Stutz drew the money from the bank, and placing it in his pocket, went out on the street. A few minutes after Stutz had left the corner of Front and Union streets Will Thirlby and a traveling man named Bricbult, of Saginaw, came along the street, and saw bills of various denominations flying in every direction on the breeze. For the moment, they thought on[e] of their dreams had come true, then they got busy, and before any of the greenbacks had had time to get away the two gentlemen had corralled every one.
- Stutz, who had missed the money, started back and met the two gentlemen who had found it, and the lost money was restored to its owner.
- ART WINNIE WENT down to Cedar Run and in order not to be skunked, took three fine speckled trout with him. The three were caught while waiting for the train to start in this city. Art picking them out of the Boardman River. He got 40 good ones at Cedar Run and his day’s catch reached the limit.
- MRS. H.H. DOTY, 116 Monroe Street, left this morning for Grand Rapids to attend another Spirilla corset training school. She will spend one week in Grand Rapids.
- ALTHOUGH HALLEY’S COMET is succeeding in raising a great commotion among the people on this planet. It has failed to raise the price of potatoes above 12 cents per bushel, and as soon as the comet has gone by it must be logical then to think that the tubers will drop back again to their old price of 8 to 10 centers per bushel.
- NEW FIREMEN are Busy as BEES Learning the Ropes at the Engine House.The new firemen are all busy today at the engine house, scrubbing the brass work and getting acquainted with their surroundings. The heavy wagon was taken out for the usual morning practice run this morning instead of the light one. Only one veteran remains on the force, J. J. Baker, all the rest being new hands, but they are fast geeting [sic] used to the apparatus so that they will be able to handle it when called to a real fire.
- SAM HOLMES of Cedar Run got lost Saturday evening and had to lay in the woods all night. Better take a lantern next time, Sammy.
- H. S. HULL’S Pierce-Arrow Arrived Last Night. Equipment is the Very Latest and the Workmanship is of the Highest and Best. A perfect piece of mechanical art in every way is the new Pierce-Arrow seven passenger touring car received by H. S. Hull this morning, the big machine having come in on the Missouri last night. The car is complete in everything from the 48-horse power six-cylinder motor to the monogram on the panels of the tonneau doors. An investment of more than $5,000 is represented in the car.The tires of the Pierce-Arrow are long and graceful and a noticeable feature is the road clearance. The fron[t] wheels are 36 inches in diameter while the rear are 37 inches, but the clearance is equal to that of a car with 42-inch wheels. The finish is Brewster green and every small detail is stamped with quality.
- The equipment if the very latest including a brake for use in climbing very steep grades. This brake drops downward and catching in the road bed, prevents the car from running backward. Another modern feature is the power air pump. By allowing the engine to run idle, the tire can be pumped up in a few seconds or the cushions can be cleaned by air pressure. A truck carrier, Gabriel horn, Autocrat speedometer and clock and electric lights throughout complete the equipment. The lights are combinotion [sic] to that in case of necessity, oil can be used. The top is mohair lined.
- Don Wash of Chicago accompanied the car to this city and will act as Mr. Hulls chauffeur this summer.
News from 110 years ago: 05/09/2020
Compiled by Cathy Griffin at the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
