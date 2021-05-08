- THE “WIZARD”, the “Eureka, the “Chantecler” and the “Capitol” are four of the cleverest styles ever created for men. The suitings, the patterns, and the styles look better, feel better, wear better and really are better than the average suit sold for $25, but the cost for these noted garments is only $18 at Steinberg Brothers.
- NEW TEACHERS hired for Central Grade School are as follows: Sarah Prall, 7th Grade; Myrtle Griffin, 6th Grade; Annis Lounsbury, 5th Grade; Edith Gibbs, 4th Grade; all at $57.50 per month. Flavia Hungerford, 3rd Grade at $47.50 per month; Grace Patterson, 2nd Grade at $55 per month; Nettie Gray, 1st Grade $57.50 and Mabel McMichael, Kindergarten at $52.50 per month.
- HALF DEAD from exhaustion after a 24 hour battle with a storm on Lake Michigan, the crew of four of the two masted schooner Kate Hofard of Marinette were rescued by the steamer Jessemer and brought into Milwaukee yesterday. The Hofard is a total wreck on a reef north of North Point.
- W.L.WILSON, FORMER Secretary of the United Home Protectors’ Fraternity, sentenced to Ionia for misappropriating about $125,000 in Fraternity funds, was paroled Monday and is now with his family in Detroit. In prison, he was a “Trustee.”
- A SERIOUS fire was averted at the Brown Lumber Company Wednesday afternoon when a spark from the smokestack of its plant ignited the shingles of a large barn belonging to the company and developed into a lively blaze. The fire department was summoned and made a quick dousing before any more headway was made by the fire. The only damage done was a small hole in the roof. As there was a large amount of combustible material near by, the effective work of the fire department saved what might have been a bad conflagration.
- HAMILTON CLOTHING Co. will have a flying machine in Traverse City. It will be a great day! Think of it--local motor power, local aviators. Be sure to wear your best for the occasion. No use to appeal to the ladies--only urge husbands, brothers and others to see the men appear in Hamilton’s clothes. Date to be announced.
News from 110 years ago: 05/08/2021
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
