- AT HER Majesty’s Dock in Halifax, the Mackay Bennett made port this morning [May 2, 1912] with 190 bodies of the victims of the Titanic disaster. 116 bodies were buried at sea as they were too badly destroyed by ice and wreckage to identify. Most of these were crew from the Titanic and were identified by the clothing they wore. Heavy storms delayed this morgue ship. It was a gruesome and sad scene as it entered port. Captain Roberts of the Astor Yacht, identified the body of Colonel John Jacob Astor.
- ALL PREPARATIONS are completed for the General Conference of the Methodist Episcopal Church to be held in Minneapolis which begins next week. Throngs of delegates and visitors to the Conference began arriving today. All nations, races and tongues will be at the Conference. The delegates are looking forward to the most important Conference held in years. Old Bishops will be retired and their successors elected. Various proposals calling for radical reforms in the method of the church administration will be considered and acted upon.
- AMONG THE most important improvements that are being made on the Pere Marquette system this year is the rebuilding of the high bridge over the Big Manistee River. It is located 29 miles north of Baldwin, is 1,170 feet in length and 86 feet in height. It became necessary to strengthen this bridge due to the increase in resort train and freight train traffic.
- QUANTITIES OF fur are being used for women’s adornment, and one can not have too much peltry on evening wraps which are gorgeous both in color and fabric. The sole fastening device for the wraps include huge buttons, cameos, Wedgewood, enamel work, and gold filagree set with stones will gather pride as a visible method of fastening.
- THE BRITISH Court of Inquiry into the Titanic disaster opened today. It is announced that it will be sweeping and will absolutely determine whether negligence cost the lives of 1,500 people. The Inquiry is to last for several weeks.
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
