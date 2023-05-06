- IN ORDER for the Traverse City High School to remain on the Accredited List in North Central Association, many improvements must be made. One of the most serious drawbacks is the lack of an assembly room. This room should be large enough to give pupils a chance to work at their desks undisturbed by recitations or the confusion which, under present circumstances, is an unavoidable experience every hour. With over 400 students enrolled and assembly room accommodations for about one third of that number, the efficiency of the school is seriously crippled and has been for several years. An adequate assembly room for study and chapel is a practical necessity. Now is the time to act.
- GOVERNOR FERRIS today removed W.D.C. Germaine from office as Mayor of Traverse City on the grounds that he had used his office as a means for personal gains. There were great volumes of evidence presented to the Governor to sway him to arrive at this decision. Germaine was represented by Attorneys F.H. Pratt and J.J. Tweddle. The Prosecution was led by G.G. Covell.
- SHERIFF SMITH and his deputies made the rounds yesterday to be sure that members of all the disorderly houses were out of business according to instructions, and found that they had either moved out or were packing their goods preparatory to their departure at once. All but two of the women have left the city and will go as soon as they make arrangements to dispose of their household goods. All were willing to obey the law, and no problems were encountered.
- IN THE second car of produce that was sent out last night to the flood victims of Dayton, Ohio, were 336 bushels of potatoes donated by 45 farmers, 60 bushels of beans bought by receipts from a benefit concert and 250 pounds of flour by local merchants. Potato and beans are still badly needed. Five bushels of apples were also donated. The need is great.
