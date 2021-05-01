- THE FORMER Traverse City little steamer, but now the big steamer Lou A. Cummings, was launched from the Manistee Iron Works shipyard where she had been undergoing repairs which took all winter. The steamer, besides being lengthened, has been entirely rebuilt from stem to stern and is a handsome looking boat in the water with her white hull and green water lines. No expense was spared in the repairs and when she passes inspection, her new name will be “City of Boyne” in honor of her new route between Boyne City and Charlevoix.
- AUTOMOBILISTS WHO desire to tour Michigan, especially from Grand Rapids north to the resort region, have been confronted with extreme difficulties as to the best route to take. Ignorance of the topography of the country and the best roads, have curtailed many automobile trips. The State Association will placard the best routes from Grand Rapids to Petoskey, via Traverse City.
- FRANK FRIEDRICH received a telegram from Washington D.C. naming him the official Postmaster of Traverse City. It has been generally known in Traverse City that Friedrich would receive the post previously held by O.P. Carter.
- THE REPORT of the Chief of Police was given for the six months during which Chief Carsten has been in charge and was an excellent showing for the department. During the time covered by the report there have been 131 arrests of which 125 were men and six were women. 85 were taken for charges of being drunk and disorderly. 224 complaints were investigated and 926 telephone calls answered.
- WE HAVE about 15 bushels of Telephone Peas which we bought off a farmer here. They are not good enough for regular garden seed as they contain some field peas. ¾ of them would test A No. 1 garden peas and be worth about $9 a bushel. We will sell them at $2.25 a bushel. They grow 3½ feet high and would be great to sow with oats. Seen at Prokop Kyselka’s- — corner of Front and Cass St.
News from 110 years ago: 05/01/2021
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- HATE-CHAT: Area students hold mock slave auction, spew racist rhetoric online
- TCAPS, community respond to racist Snapchat group
- Jaws fell in 1886 lumbering ownership sale
- Restaurant, brewery spur license debate
- Power rules against city in FishPass case
- ACLU: Detroit Border Patrol racially profiles people of color
- 2021 Record-Eagle Hockey All-Region Teams
- Traverse City woman charged with arson after fire at homeless shelter
- TC man receives seventh U.S. patent
- Judge will hear arguments on whether to dismiss Antrim election lawsuit
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.