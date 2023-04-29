- THE NUMBER of small children who throng the streets afternoons and evenings are causing much trouble to drivers by their carelessness in running across the street with utter disrespect for approaching teams and vehicles. This morning at least three cases were reported when small boys narrowly escaped injury on Front Street by running in front of swiftly moving vehicles. One of the boys was knocked down and only escaped being trampled on by the sudden swerve of the driver when he noticed the lad’s position. The drivers should not be blamed for the carelessness of the children.
- WILLIS MOORE, for years chief of the United States Weather Bureau resigned today and Secretary of Agriculture accepted his resignation. Upset over the failure of being appointed to the position of Secretary of Agriculture by President Wilson is believed to be the cause of his departure.
- IF YOU have ever had the fascination of personally producing music, don’t waste any time to experience this fascination at once. It is a pleasure unlike all others. The beautiful Player Piano can be yours for only $365, including rolls of music, bench and scarf. Easy payments of $2.50 a week are being offered at Grinnell Brothers, 159 E. Front Street. Phone Citizens 904 or Bell Phone 69.
- FRENCH CUFFS are proving to be very popular with soft collars to match. Priced at just 50 cents to $1.50, you can not afford to miss this deal at Frank Kubeck, 121 Union Street.
