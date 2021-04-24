- WE WILL again call attention to the announcement that had been made many times previously in the Herald that no communications can be used unless we know the name of the writer. Local correspondence was sent in this week from two or three different points which would have been used if we had known the writer. Please bear this in mind hereafter that all correspondence intended for the Herald must have the name of the writer. The name is not used, but we must know the name of the party.
- GEORGE SHARPE, a well known citizen of Elk Rapids, came to this city Saturday for the purpose of having a little celebration of his own, and incidentally, to make all the trouble he could for other people while in his intoxicated condition. He was particularly annoying to the ladies at the Pere Marquette Depot. Officer Ben Carson gave Sharpe a warning. Unheeded, he continued to brag about taking down any police that tried to land him in lockup. Carson escorted him to the jail where he spent the night. Being a public nuisance for some time, the Judge gave him 90 days in jail in the Detroit House of Correction to think about mending his ways.
- AN IMPORTANT amendment has been made to the Asylums of this state. The words “insane asylum” will be dropped and the word State used instead. Thus, the Northern Michigan Asylum located at Traverse City will be named the Traverse City State Hospital.
- AN UNKNOWN traveling man arrived in Traverse City last Wednesday noon, died at the Grand Traverse Hospital on Friday evening of uremic poisoning. From the time he was taken to the hospital, he was not sufficiently conscious enough to give his real name. He registered at the Whiting Hotel under the name F.R. Simms of New York. Other names were found on items in his hotel room. He is believed to be a traveling salesman from Cleveland and a telegram has been sent to the police of that city for help in identifying the man. He is in the care of E.I. Hughes, Undertakers.
News from 110 years ago: 04/24/2021
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
