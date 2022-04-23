- THE J.W. Milliken Store carries Pony Hose in twenty-five different styles for the children. School Hose are knit for wear and tear. Romp Hose are knit to wear everlasting and the Dress Hose are the most elegant ever made. Heels, knees and toes are all reinforced. 25 cents per pair and may be found on the first floor.
- THE TRAVERSE City Cigar Box Factory manufacture practically all the cigar boxes used by cigar manufacturers in the city and in northern Michigan. Their skill and design are unexcelled in box covers and up to date construction. See us for your needs at 416 E. Eighth Street Traverse City. The Blakely brothers, proprietors, may be reached at Cit. phone 433.
- JOHN THOMAS, an individual who has been causing a great deal of annoyance in various neighborhoods this past week was finally located and taken into custody by Patrolman Carson. Thomas ... with one arm paralyzed, canvased house to house, begging for alms. When money was refused, he would bring out a supply of pencils, shoe strings and the like and ask they be purchased. At his hearing this morning, he told Judge Umlor his home was Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Judge Umlor released him, but told him to leave town on the next train.
- WHETHER THE Underwriters that carried policies on the Titanic will be able to meet their obligations will not be known for several more days. The losses are staggering and may bankrupt the companies. The sinking in mid ocean precludes any hope of salvage for her millions in treasure. Accusations prevail that news of the sinking was suppressed until after the stock market closed Monday have been vehemently by Star Lines director J.P. Morgan, Jr.
- GEORGE HARRY and David Peck were taken into custody by Game Warden G. Allen Smith on a charge of taking fish from an inland lake with devices other than a hook and line. They were charged with spearing pickerel on Carp Lake. Each was given a fine of $10 and costs of $2.50 or 30 days in jail. The fines and costs were paid.
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
