- EVERY CITIZEN of Traverse City owes much to his fellows. None is big enough to stand alone, but must, in large measure, depend on his fellows for cooperation. Every dollar spent by Traverse City people on Traverse City-made goods pays large dividends both to the individual and to the city. It is the mutual wish to make this a bigger, and greater Traverse City. Do it for Traverse City.
- WE HAVE received a large supply of new Buffalo-Indian head nickels and will be pleased to take care of all demands at the Traverse City State Bank.
- A NEAR riot was quelled on Front Street early this morning by Patrolman Carson. A young married couple got into a strong debate about each of their merits drawing a large, interested crowd. The same couple have been in the limelight before on the same offense and the police have warned them that it will be three and out for them. They have a habit of starting these disturbances on the main street where they can gain an audience. It has been decided to stop the next bout by locking up the participants.
- A WOULD-BE Masher followed two high school girls up Cass Street last night and endeavored to enter into conversation with them and made himself generally obnoxious to the girls until they finally escaped and went home by a different route. The affair was reported to Principal Curtis this morning and he turned it over to the police. This practice of street ruffians is one of the worst with which the officers of cities have to deal with. Traverse City has been fortunate, in the respect that there have been comparatively few cases reported here. Mashers are warned to be careful of street flirtations and to be very careful of their actions in the future.
- THE INFLUENCE of Juvenile gangs has now spread to the west side of this city. The Elmwood Avenue school boys are the latest group to be active, but as of yet are still amateurs compared to the other gangs lurking about the city.
