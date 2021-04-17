- Traverse City will be one of the few towns in Michigan and the only one in the northern part of the state to witness the flight of the aeroplane. Andrew Smith and his associates in the manufacture of the newly invented aeroplane engine have purchased one of the standard Bleriot aeroplanes which is expected to be delivered in Traverse City on or before May 1. The manufactures of the aeroplane will send an expert aviator to conduct the flight. The exact date of the exhibition will be announced later.
- IKE BUTLER, former Traverse City baseball player and now signed with the Grand Rapids Central League Club, arrived in Traverse City Tuesday to confer with the management of the Traverse City Club relative to the prospects for the season. Just whether Ike will take over the management of the Resorters is not yet determined.
- The State’s business of dealing in auto licenses is growing more profitable every year. Up to April 1, 1910, Secretary of State Martindale had collected $34,408 for these licenses, while up to April 1 of this year, $51,901 has been collected. This is an increase of $17,493 as more and more people are buying automobiles.
- USING THE “Ka-olar” method, Dr. W.G. Kinyon can remove those aching teeth absolutely without pain, and without using drugs to produce unconsciousness. People with a nervous temperament and weakhearts will appreciate the “Ka-olar” method of painless extraction. His offices are at 206-208 Wilhelm Block with Dr. Holdsworth, Traverse City, Michigan.
- MANY FARMERS in the vicinity are digging their last year’s crop of potatoes. The reason for this unseasonable action being the fact that winter came so sudden that many acres were left in the ground during the winter months.
- The condition of some of the crop was good when the snow disappeared but the hard freezes that have occurred during the past few nights have left a large percentage of the crop in bad condition. These were not underground at a sufficient depth to protect them.
News from 110 years ago: 04/17/2021
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
