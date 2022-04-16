- A RIGID investigation to determine whether a church official is responsible for the false report of the Pope’s death yesterday was ordered by the Vatican. The Pope is in the best condition.
- AN ORGANIZATION of all the resorts in the Grand Traverse Region will be affected on April 23 with this date being set for the meeting of the managers. The territory which runs from Northport on the north to Frankfort on the south and Alden on the East, includes 32 resorts and 50 hotels. This meeting will be conducted on cooperative planning so that recommendations for places to stay can be obtained by visitors and will help the tourist and spread good will for the region.
- CALDWELL & LOUDON has installed a saw mill at their plant that they operate with electric motors. They are the first firm in the state of Michigan to cut logs with electricity as motor power.
- THE GRAND Traverse Herald Editorial proclaims that every person must work for the betterment of the community. We need more industry. We must have more men employed. It means as much for the young man in his first job as it does for the man with family and home. It means as much for the wage earner, the business man, the landlords and men of large means. On April 19, Don M. Larrabee of Williamsport, Pa. is coming to town to tell how we can use the plan that Williamsport did to turn their dying sawdust town into a thriving, prosperous city.
- THE BODY of Fred Stebbins, who drowned in Aberdeen, Washington on January 29, has been found. His body will be shipped to Traverse City for a funeral at Northport as soon as the remains arrive.
- FARM FOR sale with 120 acres, one half level, balance rolling. 95 acres cleared, balance in wood timber. Two acres of old orchard. One quarter mile from school. Partially fenced. Good well, granary, eleven room farm house with cement floor basement. 55x50 barn. All buildings in good repair. $5,300 on any kind of payment plan. Post Office Box 199, Traverse City.
- Competent girl wanted for general housework for a small family. Good wages. Contact Mrs. A. Rosenthal, 517 Sixth Street, Traverse City.
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.