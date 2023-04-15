- STREET COMMISSIONER Lutman is making the rounds of the street drains today with a steam thawing outfit. Many of the drains have been frozen for the past few days allowing the water to stand on the streets. It is expected that all of them will be in working order by night.
- CONDUCTOR A. T. PECK, who takes a train from here to Walton Junction twice a day, is commencing his 44th year in the railroad work. He started March 18, 1870 and has worked steadily the greater share of the time since then. During his 43 years of service, Mr. Peck spent the greater share of the time on the runs he still holds, and has established a record for distance made by a conductor over the same route.
- HOW TO get relief from hordes of office seekers was one of the serious problems occupying the attention of the cabinet today. It was certain that some method would have to be devised to separate the sheep from the goats. President Wilson and his aides are sitting tight and filling only such jobs as are necessary.
- IN RESPONSE to the request by Texas Governor Colquitt, today was observed as “Texas Battleship Day” throughout the state. Exercises were held to express to the public appreciation of the action of the Navy Department in naming one of the greatest battleships of the Navy after the state of Texas. At the same time, small contributions were received from the school pupils to aid in the purchase of a silver service for the new dreadnought.
- SEVERAL MORE of the school boys who are mixed up in the junior bandit operation with headquarters in the woods near Boughey’s Hill were questioned by Chief of Police Johnson this morning with a view of making out complaints against some of them. There are at least two separate gangs of these boys who have shacks in the woods near the outskirts of the city. Some of the boys would go door to door requesting money for a worthy organization and then pocket the money. About seventeen names are now in the hands of the police and are being interviewed. Many of these boys come from good families and their escapades are a mystery to all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.