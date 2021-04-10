- A SOMEWHAT seedy appearing individual arrived in town Saturday and proceeded to gather in some easy money at the expense of local merchants through the medium of forged paychecks which were purported to have been given to an individual by the Wylie Cooperage Company of Wylie. As the checks appeared genuine and the man had the appearance of being a laborer, he had little trouble in taking in a substantial amount of cash before easing operations. The Hamilton Clothing Company, Steinberg Brothers, Globe Department Store, and Sherman & Hunter were all victims. The man had a great stroke of business Saturday night stayed in the City through Sunday then left for parts unknown.
- WHILE DRIVING his two passenger runabout down East Eighth Street on Sunday, Alfred Newman lost control of the car and became entangled with the new Ford car owned by A.W. Peck, which was standing unoccupied in front of his residence on Eighth Street. Mr. Newman was alone. Considerable damage was done that will require extensive repairs to put the vehicles back in shape. Mr. Newman was not hurt.
- ALDERMAN B.C. GREEN, who was for some years attached to the lighthouse service on South Manitou Island, this morning “picked up” the fog whistle on that island. Having been in the service, Green was naturally interested in the incident though the average person would not have noticed the sound. North Manitou is forty miles away and the whistle is so powerful it can be heard from that distance.
- THE SALVATION Army is now located in their new hall on the ground floor of the Boughey Building on the corner of State and Cass Streets. Captain and Mrs. J.E. Hoare extend a cordial welcome to all to partake in any or all of their meetings. There will be good music, good singing and speaking and all seats are free.
- THE FIRE Department had a “before breakfast” job Thursday morning when the call came to a residence on South Union Street between 12th and 13th. Owned by J. Osborn, fire broke out in attic from the chimney and spread rapidly. The fire was quickly contained to the attic. About $200 in damages was the loss.
News from 110 years ago: 04/10/2021
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Northern Michigan seeing 'wildfire spread' of COVID variants
- Remote school call generates threats against GTC Health Department
- Michigan income tax filing deadline extended to July
- Putting in their papers: Michigan teachers retiring at alarming rate during pandemic
- Whitmer urges halt of high school classes, youth sports
- On the Trail: Underneath the bridge in a beautiful valley
- Middle, high schools go virtual until April 12
- Case rate, hospitalizations, quarantines at or nearing pandemic highs among school-aged children
- Antrim election report firm dropped by Arizona offiicals
- Health department directive, COVID-19 cases delay resuming in-person classes post-spring break for middle, high schoolers
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.