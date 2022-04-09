- FOR THE month of March, the local post office sold 105,100 one cent stamps alone. It has been a banner month for the office.
- AFTER EIGHT weeks of keenest anticipation for success of the movement undertaken by the young women of Traverse City to establish a Y.W.C.A. here, the hopes have been realized, or at least partly so, and work has commenced on the establishment of the home. At a special meeting at the home of the president Mrs. Edgar Keith, it was decided to lease the building on the corner of State and Cass, formerly known as the Popst Hotel, across from the Post Office. As soon as possible, after a thorough renovation, the premises will be open for the benefit and pleasure of the young women city and country. Monetary donations may be made to Mrs. Florence Strickland of the Finance Committee.
- THE BOARD of Supervisors heard a request at their meeting to contact the Pere Marquette Railroad in regard to running a sidetrack to the county infirmary. All coal and provisions have to be hauled to the farm and the track would greatly lessen this part of the work.
- THE MOST disastrous fire known in this locality for some time, occurred here last evening when the barn of Delaney Hammond of Barker Creek was set on fire by a passing locomotive. Despite the efforts of neighbors to save the structure and the horses inside, it was not to be. Neighbors buildings also caught fire from the spreading sparks, but were quickly extinguished. The loss will be about $5,000 and is partially covered by insurance.
- IT IS reported that Manager Hamilton of the Traverse City Baseball Team has signed a young and promising left hander by the name of Harvey Bailey to complete the pitching staff. Hamilton expects the youngster to burn up the league with his playing during the coming season.
- This acquisition assures Traverse City of having the best pitching staff in the circuit. The fans will have to rub their eyes when they see the speed of this young man on the diamond.
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
