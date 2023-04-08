- THE BIG chimney at the Boardman School was safely wrecked yesterday by the workmen who have been engaged for the past few weeks tearing down walls of the burned structure. The chimney was in a dangerous condition and now that it has been removed the people in the vicinity will feel that their children are much safer than they were when the chimney was standing.
- TWO OF the boys who were part of the schoolboy gang which has been accused of a number of petty thefts about the city, decided that they did not want to be taken by officers and left the city on a freight train. Word was received that they were seen near Elk Rapids and an officer was sent after them.
- THE QUESTION of good roads is a matter that speaks to the forward movement of our area. An unexpected turnout for the discussion necessitated the use of the Opera House to accommodate the crowds. When a visitor comes to our City and rides mile upon mile of the best roads ever made, he goes home and tells everyone and attracts more people to our area. The Road Commissioners in Traverse City and the Grand Traverse County have been unceasingly diligent and working persistently and the results can be seen for miles around.
- FOUR PERSONS were killed and eight injured when a Union Pacific passenger train plunged into the rear of a train ahead in one of the worst blizzards of the winter. Two cars, a sleeper and a coach left the rails. A blizzard is also blamed for another wreck in Nebraska when two freights suffered a rear end collision. Four men are missing and believed dead.
- CITY DRUG Store is carrying Easter perfumes. Lily of the Valley is a popular scent selling for $1.00 an ounce. It is a pleasure to show you our perfumes, so stop in and see our candy selection too. Martha Washington, Morse’s and Lowney’s candies are available in fancy boxes.
