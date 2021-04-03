- THE BUSINESS men who are soliciting acreage for the proposed cucumber salting station to be located in the city are desirous that all who can take up the work of growing a crop this summer sign up a contact as soon as possible, as the season is getting late and the company wants to know how much can be depended upon if the plant is built. Cucumbers have proven to be a good crop in this section of the state. They fill in well between rows of trees of young orchards. A good return runs from $75 to $300 per acre according to the way the crop is handled.
- QUITE A little bit of excitement was caused on the street Monday afternoon when a woman fainted and fell in front of the Lion Saloon. Feeling a little tired, the woman said she sat down to rest for a minute. She sat on the big brass sign in front of the saloon and swooned to the sidewalk as soon as she touched it. It was learned late that the words “The Lion” are charged with electricity and was no doubt responsible for the woman’s sudden fall. Her name was not known and she went on to continue shopping.
- GOOD HORSES and mules are for sale at Morgan’s Livery. The prices range from $75 for a horse to $375 for a pair of mules. Stop in to see them.
- NATURE MAKES cures after all. Now and then she gets into a tight place and needs help getting out. Things get started in the wrong direction and something is needed to check disease and start the system in the right direction toward health. Scott’s Emulsion of Cod Liver Oil with hypophosphite, available at all drug stores, can do just this. It strengthens the nerves, feeds famished tissues, and makes rich blood.
- THE ANNUAL meeting of the stock holders of the We-que-tong Club was held Wednesday at the club house and plans were made for the coming year. One of them was to bring the meet of the Chicago Yacht Club Race here instead of Mackinac Island. This would be a fine event for the Club as well as the city. Members of the Chicago Club are highly in favor of this possibility. Fred Curtis and Glen Power will go to Chicago for the purpose of making final arrangements.
News from 110 years ago: 04/03/2021
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
