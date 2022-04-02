- A GOOD road meeting to be attended by those interested in the project from the counties in this region will be held on April 10 and 11. An illustrated lecture will be given on the subject of good roads by Secretary Gibson of the development bureau.
- DO NOT base your vote on the misstatements of the Anti-Saloon League, but rather on your judgment. Statements made by a Boston brewer on how to create an appetite for liquor is not endorsed by the owners of saloons in this region. Such statements were made to poison the minds of Grand Traverse Voters. The way to repudiate the Anti-Saloon League and its falsehood is to vote no on the anti county option league.
- FRANK PUTNAM’S residence at 871 State Street was the scene of a bad fire about 9 p.m. Saturday evening. The fire originated in an over heated stove on the first floor from where it swept up the stairway to the attic. The damage will probably amount to three hundred dollars. Mr. and Mrs. Putnam were downtown at the time and the fire was noticed by a neighbor who called the fire department. It was necessary to lay but two lines of hose.
- THE FARMERS’ Store will give you a free thirty day trial of their 1904 Automatic Washer. You can take the machine home and try it and if you don’t like it, bring it back. This machine will wash the clothes clean and do the work easily. See Frank Trude at The Farmers’ Store.
- THE PETERSON sawmill at Suttons Bay caught fire last evening in the engine room and before anything could be done to curb the flames they had spread to the entire structure. All that was saved was the carriage and some saws. The loss was about $5,000.
- THE DOMINION of Canada appeared in battle array before Secretary of War Stinson today to oppose the plan to increase the flow of water through the Chicago Drainage Canal. The Canadian objections were shared by Michigan and other states bordering the Great Lakes. Lowering the level of the lakes to allow Chicago further disposal of sewage is the crux of the objection.
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.