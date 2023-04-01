- ARTHUR LAFAYETTE, an Old Mission farmer, was arrested yesterday by Patrolman Carson and brought into police court on a drunk and disorderly charge this morning. He was fined $10 and $2 costs, which he paid. He had been cutting timber on a tract of land that belongs to his daughter, and using the proceeds from the sale of the timber for drink. This has happened a number of times so petition will be made to take the guardianship away from him and placing it in the hands of someone who will protect the girl’s interest.
- A NEW identification system has been adopted by the Traverse City State Bank. It is taking the imprint of the first three fingers on the right hand. It is used in most cases for those who can not write or sign their own name. This is a plan that is used by the police departments of larger cities and all the big banks of the country. It is a well-known fact that no two people have the same fingerprints.
- SOME EXCITEMENT was caused on Front Street Saturday afternoon when a wrathy young woman descended upon her husband while he was talking to another young lady and led him to police headquarters. After calming her down, Police Johnson advised them to go home and talk over their troubles. No charges were made.
- COMPLAINTS WERE sworn out yesterday afternoon in Probate Court by Chief of Police Johnson charging five school boys ranging in the age from 13 to 16 with having implemented several petty thefts about the city. Candy and several small articles were taken from the Murphy Store on Cass Street, as well as other small items from other establishments. The most serious crime was that of theft of money from Christ Church. They will appear in Juvenile Court.
- THE BARNEY Company is ready for all your Easter styles in favored fabrics arriving daily. We cordially invite you to inspect our new spring styles of suits, coats and dressy waists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.