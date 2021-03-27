- OSCAR FISHER , Bartender at the Leelanau Hotel, was stabbed twice by Roy Grubb, a resident of the Peninsula either during or after an altercation over a 10 cent bill the bartender said Grubb owed for a drink. Both men had different stories of what ensued after going to Bloodgood’s place and then the Kozy Korner. Fisher’s injuries are painful due to the size of the knife. Grubb claims he did not know the blade was open when he made two lunges at Fisher. Grubb awaits a court appearance.
- JACK WICKS, for the past four years acting in the capacity of head trimmer and decorator for the department store of Hannah & Lay Mercantile Company, has resigned his position and will leave soon after the spring opening for Chicago. He has been offered the position of first assistant to Harry Jones, trimmer and decorator of Mandel Brothers.
- PLANS FOR one of the handsomest buildings in the city are nearing completion at Architect’s F.E. Moore’s offices. When the building is done, the Catholic Diocese will have one of the most completely equipped and handily arranged dormitories and chapel in the state. The two story and basement structure will be built 20 feet east of the present St. Francis Academy on Tenth Street.
- HURRY TO the Barney Company as Easter coats, dress skirts, waists and dresses are going fast! The discriminating woman who enjoys the beauty and smartness of the plain, fine waists will be more than pleased with pleasantly priced Easter items.
- OUR PLAN of receiving deposits by mail brings the First National Bank to your door, even if you live in some distant, rural community, is a time saver. An envelope and a 2 cent stamp (10 cents if registered) will quickly carry your savings to this bank, where the money will be absolutely safe and earn a liberal rate of interest. Under the supervision of the U.S. Government.
- THE HEAVY winds that prevailed last night, piled the ice up in mountains on Crystal Lake and the noon train on the Ann Arbor road was delayed several hours because of ice and debris several feet high and water washing over the right of way. Boat houses were destroyed and considerable damage was done.
News from 110 years ago: 03/27/2021
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
