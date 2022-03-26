- A STRAWBERRY bed had ought to be prepared right now if you have not done it before. Spade the ground deeply, rake through it thoroughly and spade it again, applying plenty of manure after the first spading.
- SENTIMENT IN favor of establishing a first class hospital in Traverse City was crystallized last evening when one hundred men and women gathered for the purpose of talking over the situation and devising ways and means to carry the project to a successful end. Before the meeting closed, a provisional committee was formed to take charge of the preliminary work. It is felt that neglecting this mission would be neglecting the future of the citizens of this fine city.
- W. R. GOODE is pleased to announce that his garage now has the entire line of Buick cars on exhibition on their floor and extend a cordial invitation to everyone to come in and look them over. The exhibition comprises all the models from the little Runabout ($950) up to the Aristocrat of the Buick line– a supreme Torpedo body touring car ($1800). Visit us at our garage on Cass and State Streets.
- A WELL known resident of northern Michigan, who has passed the winter in Florida, describes that country as “The land of sunshine, sand, buzzards, boosters and blasted hopes.” It is a country where people by the thousands flock to escape the cold and suffer more in flimsily constructed houses and the sale of city lots that are located miles from civilization. He says to stay North and enjoy the landscape.
- POSTMASTER FRANK Friedrich had a rather amusing experience Tuesday. While busy in his office, he was aware of the gradual presence of a foreign and disagreeable odor. Mr. Friedrich’s curiosity got the better of him and upon investigation, he found the source coming from a piece of registered mail from Provemont. The contents were those of a beautiful skunk skin. The package caused quite a “stink” at the local Post Office.
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
