- LAST EVENING shortly before eight o’clock, Patrolman Dumas found a woman inmate of the Traverse City State Hospital wandering along Sixth Street by the Library. She was clad in a short sleeve light dress and the temperatures were hovering around zero. He took her to the Library and called authorities who immediately came and took her back. She was nearly frozen to death.
- THE DETROIT Municipal auto bus transportation system has been successfully inaugurated here. It was reported that five buses carried 2,045 passengers during the first half of the first day. This system will be studied by other cities small and large.
- THE HORAN Roller Skating rink has been closed for skating but is now open for dances. These dances will be held on Tuesday and Friday evenings. There will be a six piece orchestra billed as one of the best in the city. This dance floor is twice the size of any floor in town. The building may also be rented for private use on other nights.
- ALL OF the material for the construction of the addition to the Post Office has been received and as soon as the weather permits, the work will be rushed to completion. The contract calls for the work to be finished by December 1.
- SOME OF the boys and girls are making a practice of going across the dam above the grist mill on their way to Central School. This is something that should be stopped at once for this is the season of year the beams are covered with ice and snow and are very slippery. Should a false step be made, there would be a very serious accident. Some of the younger children are imitating the older children. Don’t do this dangerous practice any more. There are other ways to get to school.
- IT MAY be necessary to move out of the Court room for the balance of the sessions because the roof is leaking so badly flooding has occurred in the judge’s room and the jury room.
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.