- THE GOOD roads convention was called to order here Thursday after delay caused by a late train carrying many of the attendees. Mayor Wilhelm gave opening remarks to the representatives from four counties. Road maintenance beginning with the ox and cart up to present time means of travel was discussed. What needs to be done and how much it will cost and who will pay for it, were all subjects for discussion.
- GEORGE NEWBERRY of West Ninth Street, was arrested for larceny in connection with the Elks robbery. He appeared in Court with his Attorney Curtis D. Alway and expressed his innocence. The bloodhound brought in to track the robber, manifested sufficient interest in Newberry’s house to cause the arrest. Mr. Newberry is a well known, prominent person in Traverse City. His friends all hope that his innocence will be proven. He was released on a bond of $500 until his next court appearance.
- MARRIAGES LICENSES were issued Saturday to Howard D. Wells of Fife Lake and Luella M. Forsyth of Walton and to Ben DeVries and Mary DeVries, both of Traverse City.
- WILLIAM HELM, the violin manufacturer, who has his work rooms in Horst’s Academy, has received an order for a $150 violin to be sent to Lead, South Dakota. He has two other same grade violins orders to be sent to Deadwood, South Dakota. This speaks well for his ability, for these purchasers are people who know good workmanship and good violins. Mr. Helm’s work is in high demand.
- DAVID ROUSH of East Bay Township, experienced a loss of about $150 Wednesday, by the wind blowing down his staved silo. The exact amount of damage can not be determined until the wreckage is cleared away. No other damage was done by the high winds.
- Wednesday there was quite a stir in the Police Court and on the street when a woman appeared wearing a harem skirt, a coat with color to match, and a jaunty hat. Looking more like a riding skirt than pantaloons, the lady secured permission from Chief of Police Carstens allowing women of the city to wear this mannish outfit if so desired.
News from 110 years ago: 03/20/2021
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
