- NO QUESTION of “proofs” will be raised to Captain Ronald Amundsen’s discovery of the South Pole according to a dispatch sent from Hobart, Tasmania where the Captain landed. He refused to make a statement, but said he would forward proofs immediately to various geographical societies. Amundsen is keeping his men aboard ship so that the story of his discovery will not leak out in advance of his plans.
- ACCORDING TO the new laws presented by the State Forestry Service, any person who shall kindle a fire on or dangerously near a forest or grass lands and leave it unquenched and every person who shall use other than incombustible wads for firearms or who shall carry a naked torch, fire brand or other exposed light dangerously near forest land causing risk of accidental fire, shall be fined one hundred dollars or imprisonment in the county jail for three months.
- BAY MILLS, Chippewa County, a few years ago a flourishing village, was offered for sale today by the Cleveland Cliffs Iron Company, which owns most of the property at Bay Mills. The town is absolutely abandoned. Mills and factories are silent. No steamers land at the docks and the residences and store buildings are vacant. The railroad station was destroyed by fire last summer and no trains run over the bridge that leads to the town. No reason is ascribed for the town’s desertion.
- MR. HERBERT B. Montague received his Michigan 40 Model K Motor Car, manufactured by the Michigan Buggy Company of Kalamazoo. Although not familiar to the public in general, the Michigan is a standard motor car. Mr. Montague received his machine a short time ago and states the car fully meets his expectations. It is a five passenger model with a torpedo body and a four cylinder engine with the ability to develop 45 horse power. Mr. Montague will cut a dashing figure in the city this summer with his car.
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
