- RECENTLY THE Department of State Dairy and Food Inspections issued a warning that the composition of a certain “Egg Substitution” was merely baking powder, starch and analine dye. While not equal to eggs, the starch had a tendency to lighten up cakes and pies. It is upon this old and valued principle that housewives have used for years that so called egg substitutes are being placed on the market. Starch is the guise that allows producers of egg substitutes to make a handsome profit.
- THE TRAVERSE City Fly Casting Club has secured an assignment of 56,000 Brook Trout to be planted in the Boardman River. They will be received next week and probably be planted between Mayfield and Keystone in the best of the fishing district. Although there are not as many trout as received last year, it is probable that more will be planted before the season is over.
- MICHIGAN EXPERIENCED the lowest temperature of the winter during the past 24 hours. The local Weather Bureau said that the whole state is in the grip of extreme cold. It is 20 below at the Soo, 10 below at Lansing, 4 below at Marquette, 12 below at Houghton and similar temperatures throughout the state.
- IN THE change of the last half of the week, Dreamland has a good bill. Fuller and Fuller have a clever act. The scarecrow style of acting catches the crowd. The dancing is unique, the songs are funny and in the change to the Indian song and accompanying dance, it is very realistic. R.J. Hamilton is as good a banjoist as has ever appeared on the stage.
- THE POSSIBILITIES of a skating rink on the Bay are once again being discussed among lovers of the sport and it is probable that some action will be taken in an effort to secure the required legislation necessary to allow the street commissioner to go ahead with the work. The ice is smooth all over the Bay and all that would be necessary is to remove the snow.
