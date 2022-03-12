- THE FRUIT trees in the counties are in pretty good condition considering the extreme cold weather. Peaches and sweet cherries are the only fruit to suffer extensively from the cold here and there, but overall conditions seem good.
- SMALL POX seems to be gaining a foothold in the Kalamazoo area. Twenty cases have appeared and all schools will be closed and general vaccinations will be instituted.
- TWO BUICK automobiles were received over the P.M. Railroad Thursday afternoon and are now at the William R. Goode auto garage. One of the cars is a roadster for Dr. L. Swanton, and the other is a five passenger touring car for Henry Lardie of Old Mission. Dr. Swanton’s automobile is finished in maroon and black colors and has a four cylinder engine. Mr. Lardies four cylinder engine car is gray with black trimmings. These will be two of the finest cars in the vicinity.
- ONE OF the large plate glass windows in the store of E. Wilhelm was broken Friday when a team belonging to Levi Lindley of Bingham ran away and the rear end of a load of lumber was driven through the window. The team was hitched at Caldwell & London’s when an engine came along and frightened the four year old colts. They broke their fastings and ran down the walk, turning around a telephone pole and swinging the load into the window. The team was stopped and no injuries occurred.
- POTATOES REACHED a point where it is worth while to have a large quantity for sale. One dollar a bushel was paid on the market today which is the highest point this year that has been reached for common stock. This price is believed to be due to the shortage of cars, there not being enough rolling stock available to get sufficient potatoes into the cities to supply the demand. The cold weather this winter has caused this high cost which will probably be corrected when warmer weather arrives.
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
