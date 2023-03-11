- THE POLICE were notified yesterday of some trouble which has been experienced on the west side by small boys throwing snow balls at windows and persons. The case which brought the attention to the police was that of a boy who threw several of the hard pellets through a window in the Catholic Parsonage in a room and barely missed several persons who were in the room at the time. Many windows have been struck and it is by good fortune that no injuries occurred. One offender was caught and given a stern lecture by Chief of Police Johnson and Father Sheehan. Some second time offenders may find themselves in police court.
- A CASE of Small Pox was discovered today in the Traverse City State Hospital and no visitors will be received at the Institution until authorities are sure that the disease has been eradicated as every precaution is taken to prevent an outbreak.
- WITH THE renewed activities of the Balkan Army, a call has been sent out for volunteers and three young men of this city who lived as boys within a few miles of each other in their native country of Greece, will respond. Pedro Bachakis, George Vorgias, and George Katis, will leave this afternoon to join a number of other recruits and make their way to New York where they will then sail to Athens. They are confident of their ability to whip the Turks and are anxious to get into active service for their country.
- POLICE HAD a busy weekend. Two people were arrested for being drunk and disorderly. A chicken thief was reported on the west side. It is not known how many fowl were stolen. The thief has not yet been caught. A farmer was arrested for leaving his horse tethered and unblanketed for many hours. And, an arrest was made in a pocket book theft.
- THE BAY froze over March 4 in 1858 and 1896. The ice went out 1858 on March 20, having been only sixteen days and in 1896 April 10, ice in 27 days.
