- The Spanish War Veterans invited some of their friends to join them in a “family party” last night and it proved to be as pleasant as any gathering they have held. The dining room of the C.S.P.S. hall had been cleared and the floor properly waxed and there some sixty couples danced until nearly 2 o’clock.
- The law study class of the Woman’s Club will meet in the club room tomorrow afternoon at 2:30.
- Wm. Thiel had the misfortune to get one of his horse’s legs broken while skidding logs. The veterinary of Maple City came over and set it and it is thought the horse will get along all right.
- Frank Polack has bought and is tearing down the old Wm. Armstrong house. Thus another old landmark of the pioneer days is disappearing.
- A crowd of young people enjoyed a sleighride to Mud Lake where they indulged in skating despite the windy weather on Friday evening.
- BEEKEEPER’S MEETING
Northern Michigan Bee Keepers Association will hold their annual convention in Traverse City at the Hotel Whiting on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 15-16. There is every evidence that the meeting will be the most successful in the history of the organization. Many subjects of the greatest importance to bee keepers will be discussed and good entertainment will be provided for all interested in the culture of bees.
- John Kroupa went to Traverse City Wednesday and returned bringing a fine new range with him.
- Phones Were Cut Out to Repair Damage Today. Several of the Citizen’s phones of business houses on the north side of Front street have been out of order for a day or so and today at one time all phones on this side of the street were cut out to repair the damage. It seems that the large underground cable near North Union street was broken, causing the inconvenience. The recent thaw in some way let the water into the cable tunnel, which froze and broke the cable. The repairs were completed today.
- The state board of examiners of barbers will hold a meeting for the examination and licensing of barbers at Park Place Hotel, Traverse City, Mich., March 7th, 1911 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- CRUSHED BY GRAVEL
Ed Barr Had Leg Broken In Elmwood Pit.
Stepped Under Overhanging Ledge While It Was Being Chopped Loose.
- Six girls from the east side have organized a company of “Girl Scouts,” and will conduct their work along the lines followed by the boys’ organization.
- The ice on the bay is of sufficient thickness for about a mile out to allow fishermen to erect their shanties and engage in their favorite sport of taking the choice members of the finny tribe through the ice. Several good catches are reported today and if the ice holds for a few days longer many more will take advantage of the opportunity offered for the first time this season.
- Leslie Hoxie, who has spent some time in the United States navy, on the cruiser Denver, is spending some time in the city with relatives. Mr. Hoxie made the trip around the world on the cruiser.
- Mrs. Newt Jamison went to Big Rapids Monday to be present at a family reunion Tuesday held in honor of her father’s ninety second birthday.
