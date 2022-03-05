- ALMOST EVERY day furnishes additional proof that this is the most severe winter experienced in this part of the country. It is the first time within memory that navigation had been closed on the upper lakes even to the powerful car ferries. The ice is so thick and clear on Lake Michigan, that it could withstand any weight. A six ton boiler was transported on sleds from Glen Haven to South Manitou Island, a distance of thirteen miles without any mishap. The boiler was taken from Traverse City Iron Works overland to Glen Haven. This is the first time in history that the ice has been thick enough to undertake such a feat. This is also the first time in history that the lighthouse was closed due to weather causing the absence of boats and no work for the keepers.
- FRIDAY AFTERNOON, a refrigerator car which had been loaded with sacked potatoes by Cyrus Moore at the A.P. Huellmantel warehouse, caught fire from a stove that was being used to raise the temperature of the car before being shipped, and caused a lively blaze for some time. The fire department used four tanks of chemicals before the fire could be extinguished. The car was lined with paper, and this along with the hay on the floor, caused the fire to spread rapidly. The damage was light and only two sacks of potatoes on the top layer near the roof were burned.
- THE ANNUAL convention of the Northern Michigan Bee Keepers Association will be held in Traverse City on March 13 and 14. The headquarters and meeting place will be at the Whiting Hotel. The convention this year will be the most important in the history of the association and will be largely attended from all over the northern portion of the state.
- MISS EMMA J. Schafer delightfully entertained the members of the High School faculty and the special teachers at a “Mother Goose” Party Saturday evening at the home of Superintendent and Mrs. L.L. Tyler. The guests came in costume representing Mother Goose characters. Some were very unique and some were quite grotesque, though very clever. Games and food were offered to the twenty two attendees and Miss Schafer proved a capable hostess.
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
