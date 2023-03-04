- A PECULIAR case came to the notice of the police a few days ago when two small boys were found cutting a hole in the ice on the Boardman Lake for the purpose of sinking a mysterious appearing bundle. An ice cutter discovered the boys and upon questioning them was told that a man had offered them two dollars apiece for doing the job. They had a sleigh box filled with heavy material and a smaller package wrapped with hay wire. Upon attempting to find out the boys’ names they became frightened and took to their heels with the sleigh box, but left the smaller bundle. This was found to be a part of a valuable robe of the finest part of fur wrapped with weights. The case was turned over to a railroad detective who thinks it is part of a theft from the Pere Marquette.
- NEARLY HALF an inch of ice was added to the Bay last night and this morning fishermen found it safe to fish several miles out. The ice is smooth and with another night’s freezing will be in fine shape for skating and ice boating.
- RURAL MAIL patrons must keep their mailboxes accessible. Federal law states that the carrier must not leave his conveyance to deliver mail if the main road and road to the mail box are not kept in shape to drive to.
