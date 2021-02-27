- JURORS FOR MARCH TERM
List Was Drawn Today At Clerk’s Office.
List of petit jurors drawn for the March term of the Circuit court by Sheriff Shuter, and Justice W. B. Gray and Amil F. Nerlinger.
Charles R. Estes, O. J. Whitson--Acme.
George Bisard--Blair.
William King--East Bay.
L. H. Bonnell--Fife Lake.
Wm. W. Baker--Garfield.
Samuel Clark--Grant.
H. E. Davis--Green Lake.
Evan J. East--Long Lake.
N. Flansburg--Mayfield.
Henry Hoeflin--Paradise.
Oren Burton--Peninsula.
J. M. Anderson--Union.
Albert Kysert--Whitewater.
Frank King, B. Montague--First Ward, Traverse.
Frank E. Beardslee, William Nash--Second Ward, Traverse City.
A. F. Straub, Schuyler Adsley--Third Ward, Traverse City.
A. A. Campbell, W. T. Roxbury--Fourth Ward, Traverse City.
G. E. Schofeild, Charles Moe--Fifth Ward, Traverse City.
- GAVE THIMBLE PARTY
Mrs. R. J. Price again won laurels for herself as a charming hostess Wednesday afternoon when she entertained with a thimble party at her home on Webster street, about forty ladies being in attendance. The lecture of the afternoon was a reading by Mrs. D. F. Wilson. The remainder of the afternoon was spent in a social manner. Refreshments were served at a late hour, the favors being heart shaped cards decorated with hand painted daffodils. Violin and piano music was rendered during the serving of refreshments.
- John Lardie has purchased a new piano for his family.
- WANTED--TWO THOUSAND DOLLARS For a Fund to Boost Traverse City with Suitable Publicity for 1911.
Western states are flooding Michigan with attractive publications devised to induce immigration from this state to the Pacific slope. Hundreds of thousands of dollars are being expended for this purpose. Traverse City has no fund to bring the attention of the world to the most productive, advantageous and beautiful spot in the country--The Grand Traverse region. In order to do things for 1911, we should begin NOW.
L. F. Titus has offered to contribute $50 towards such a fund. The Herald and Record Company suggests that 20 men agree to contribute $50.00 each and that 20 more agree to give $25 each, also that those who can not afford these amounts, give what they can. This company will be one of the 20 to contribute $50.
BE A BOOSTER FOR TRAVERSE CITY
Who will add to this list?
Leon F. Titus………..$50.00
Herald and Record Company..$50.00
- The directors of the board of trade last night did right in adopting a strong resolution protesting against the proposition of the post office department to increase the postage on magazines from one cent to four cents a pound.
- The farmers are making good use of the mild weather hauling their potatoes to the local market; 28 and 30 cents per bushel are being paid.
- STONE RESIDENCE FOR SALE582 Sixth Street. Enquire H.L. Carter, City or Claude L. Carter, Kerrville, Texas.
