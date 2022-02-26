- SOFT WEATHER is beginning to bring out the potatoes which have been practically off the market since cold weather set in a couple of months ago. They began coming yesterday and tipped the city scales with 35 loads. Shipments have been made to this point all winter in refrigerator cars supplied with stoves which raised the temperature of the tubers to a sufficient degree to withstand the cold trip.
- THE CENTRAL news stand is now open for business at 215 East Front Street. The store is owned by L.W. Smith, who has installed entirely new equipment for handling newspapers, books, magazines, and smokers’ necessities. The location is centrally located which will be especially favorable for summer trade when the resort season opens.
- THE NEW skating rink on West Front Street that is being erected by Horan Brothers of Ludington, is progressing rapidly. The sides are now up and the roof is being placed in position. It is expected the structure will be finished in a few weeks when it will be open for spring business.
- ACCORDING TO reports from many parts of the State, the worst blizzard of the year is sweeping Michigan today. Traffic of all kinds is being tied up in many towns. The report says the snowfall is the heaviest in years. Many lives have been lost and business has been parlayed.
- MOSES P. DORMIER of 127 North Spruce Street, met with a peculiar accident Monday afternoon about 5:30 in F.O. Barden’s saw mill at Buckley. He had entered the mill and barely had time to conduct his business when he was struck and rendered unconscious for a few minutes by a piece of the main circular saw which was shattered in pieces in sawing a knotty log. Mr. Dormier is none the worse from the blow other than a few scratches on his chest and a tattered shirt and undershirt. He secured the piece of the saw and contemplates keeping it as a relic. It is miraculous that Mr. Dormier was not severely injured or killed.
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
