- FIRE THOUGHT to have started in the cooking room of the domestic science department at the Boardman Avenue School building, broke out early this morning and almost totally destroyed the building and equipment. The top floor is a total loss and the lower part of the structure is so badly damaged that it is practically useless. The building was erected in 1892 and addition built in 1901. The building was inventoried on city books at $37,000 and was insured for $17,000. It was an uphill battle for Fire Chief Murray and his men because of the location of the fire in the heart of the building and essentially boxed in by brick walls.
- THE VICTROLA at the Boardman Avenue School was saved through the persistent efforts of Harold Brown who would not be refused and he actually forced the firemen to let him in the building to save this instrument. Mr. Mishler, the Principal, was greatly aided by this heroic young man.
- THE FIERCEST snow storm of the season was encountered this morning about eight o’clock on the way from Five Mile Corner into the city. For a time riders into the city claim they didn’t know where they were and could see nothing. One driver gave free rein to his team and the white out was over in half an hour.
- THE SHORTEST time the Bay remained frozen was for ten days in 1898 and twelve days in 1906.
- THE SEAGULLS and wild ducks that have gathered in the river because their feeding grounds have been frozen over are in a starving condition and need immediate help. In order to tide them over, a collection will be taken up in the public schools Monday morning and the money raised will be used to purchase food for the birds. Their feeding will be supervised by Humane Officer Ben Carson.
- THE RACE at the roller rink last night was won by Mr. Dunbar of Boyne City doing the mile in two minutes and 54 seconds.
