- GAVE AFTERNOON PARTY
Mesdames A. L. Bachant and R. J. Price were hostesses to a large company of ladies Tuesday afternoon at the home of the former, when they entertained with a valentine party. Pink and white were the colors chosen for the event and a most effective arrangement of cupids and hearts in these colors was used throughout the rooms. Bouquets of carnations of the same beautiful colors further enhanced the effect and before the close of the afternoon the guests pronounced the party one of the prettiest of the season.
Progressive hearts was the game of the afternoon. Mrs. F. H. Barnum being awarded first prize while Mrs. Sherman Howard carried away the second.
The tables were very prettily arranged, large bouquets of carnations forming the centerpiece while tiny valentines served as favors. The tally cards were pen pictures of Cupid, the handiwork of Miss Florence Price.
The Misses Gertrude Hannen, Geraldine Curtis and Florence Price had charge of the serving.
- Miss Pennie Austin entertained a number of her young lady friends last evening at a valentine party at her home, 514 West Tenth street. The evening was spent in playing hearts after which a luncheon was served, the place cards which were especially pretty and appropriate being the work of the hostess. The home was decorated with hearts.
- What’s more appetizing than rich juicy beefsteak, French Fried potatoes, good bread and butter and gravy? Ask the sixty Knights of Pythias who partook of the good things that Guy Chase prepared for them last night and then they staid to an early lodge meeting, some going afterward to the High school lecture course, while others staid and played the ever popular cribbage and other “500” in every way it was a good meeting for the Knights.
- THEY MADE VALENTINES
Mrs. E. L. Hughes and Mrs. F. G. Durfee entertained the young people and teachers of the Sunday school of the Baptist church last evening at the home of the former on Union street. About fifty young people being present. When each guest arrived he was given ten cents in paper money and then with this money was told to go to the shop which was kept by Mrs. George H. Cross and Mrs. Will Thirlby whose goods could be bought for the manufacture of valentines. Will Poole was awarded the first prize for the best made valentine.
After the contest various games were played after which refreshments of ice cream, cake and wafers were served by the hostesses. The rooms were prettily decorated with dark red carnations, while hearts of dark red and ferns were also used to good advantage in the general color scheme.
- Roy Roracaher will leave Monday for Muskegon where he has accepted a position as pianist in the Temple theatre. This is one of the largest and most up-to-date theatres in Michigan.
- Ellsworth Halstead has purchased the Davis property and will move his stock of merchandise into it in the spring. He also expects to take boarders through the resort season. The building was remodeled a few years ago and with the excellent location, it bids fair to be a good business venture.
- J. W. Parker advertising manager of the Grand Rapids and Indiana railroad spent the day in the city looking for views and information about the city for the booklet annually published by the railroad entitled “Michigan in Summer.”
- LARGE METEOR FELL
Sky shone with Great Light When the Body Struck the Air
W. M. Bond who lives bout a mile and a half west of Williamsburg, reports that last night about midnight he was startled by seeing a very bright flash of light in the sky, and upon investigation found that it was caused by a great meteor which fell in that vicinity. The object passed so quickly that it was possible to get a good view but the flash and roar of the passing body proved that it must have been of considerable magnitude.
- WILL OPEN STUDIO
George Send, formerly of this city but lately of Grand Rapids, has returned to open a photograph studio, having leased the rooms formerly occupied by W. F. Jackson in the Johnson block, 125 Front street. Mr. Send is making extensive improvements by adding a large skylight in the photographing room besides renovating the reception and rest rooms and thoroughly equipping the work rooms.
He is an artist in this line of business having many years of experience of photography. For four years he conducted a studio in Chesaning, Mich. and after selling the business out in that place he was connected with F. C. Fryett, the leading photographer of Grand Rapids. The new studio will be open March 1.
