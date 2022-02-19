Weather Alert

...Gusty winds and blowing snow potential returns tonight into Sunday... Winds will increase out of the southwest tonight and remain strong through much of the day on Sunday. This may result in areas of blowing snow and pockets of near-zero visibility, especially along the Lake Michigan shoreline of eastern upper and northwest lower Michigan and include thoroughfares such as US-2, US-31 and M-22. If traveling late tonight through Sunday, use caution, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions, allow plenty of room between yourself and the car in front of you, and leave extra time to reach your destination.