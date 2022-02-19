- PRESIDENT TAFT signed a proclamation today making Arizona the 48th state in the Union.
- AN ELK head has been received by the Elks’ Lodge from Fred Cooper of Portland, Oregon, and is probably the largest ever seen in this part of the country. The head is probably worth about $200. The prongs, to which there are seventeen points, are very symmetrical and measure about five feet from the head to the extreme point. The main horn is about eight to nine inches in circumference in some places. The front prongs, of which there are four, are eighteen inches long. The head is a gift from Mr. Cooper, who is a former resident of the city.
- THIRTEEN SOUTHSIDE ladies enjoyed a sleigh ride to the home of Mr. and Mrs. Edgar Parmenter, near Bingham Friday afternoon. While the trip to the Parmenter home was not exactly pleasant because they were compelled to walk most of the way, the good time they enjoyed after they arrived and the trip home, made up for the discomfort. A six o’clock dinner was served and the return trip made by lantern light by way of Hatches Crossing found the roads very good.
- MRS. F.P. LAWTON and Mrs. Glen Power entertained Friday evening at the home of the former on Seventh Street. There were six tables of Bridge. Mrs. Sawyer was honored with the first prize of two individual cut glass salt cellars. Miss Sarah Prall received the consolation prize of a pot of yellow daffodils. After the series of games were finished, delicious refreshments were served.
- LINCOLN LACKEY and family were woke up at four o’clock this morning and found their house on fire. The blaze started in the kitchen of an unknown cause. They scarcely had time to dress and get out before the house was a complete mass of flames. They succeeded in moving the organ and one or two pieces of furniture outside far enough from the flames. “Link” as he is known to his neighbors, his wife and two children are staying with James Button, a neighbor. The loss is pretty well covered by Farmers’ Mutual Insurance Company.
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.