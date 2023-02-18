- A PHANTOM cow which risked its life before a G. R. & I. train last evening, was the cause of much hard thinking and strenuous walking through the snow drifts along the Bay Shore by Officers Gottlieb and Schneider. The white cow got stuck between a billboard and a brick building. After being released by a crowd of bystanders, the albino bovine wandered down Front Street and stationed herself where an oncoming train would do her the most damage. The officers decided she had had enough fun and decided to round her up and lock her up for the night.
- SHE LOST her hair but she found it again. It cost her a lot of pride to lose it and just a dollar to find it again. You see, a dollar is just the price of Hall’s Hair Renewer. No coloring of the hair. First of all, she talked it over with her doctor. This gave her the confidence to go ahead.
- MRS. MARY Smith, wife of a poor laboring man in Owosso, received word today that she had been left $5,000 through the death of a man she befriended twenty years ago. He was a plumber out of work and without funds when he called at her home begging for something to eat. She took him in and fed him and he wrote down her name. Afterward he went east, got a job, then went into business for himself, prospered and died wealthy.
- ICE CUTTING probably will begin this week. The ice is now five inches thick and of good quality. Many fish shanties dot the Bay.
- THAT GRAND Traverse County look well after the afflicted is shown by the claims that are allowed each month, and yet it is further found that this is done as economically as any state. This speaks well for the system that is used and the care that is taken by those who have the work in charge. Last month there were 55 claims allowed which aggregated $1,048.28. All claims are paid by check by the county clerk and those books may be seen at any time by those interested in where the money goes.
