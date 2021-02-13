- Ed Emory started his mill this week and moved out some lumber that will be used as the new pavilion which he will build next summer at Bowers Harbor just south of his store.
- Frank Wethers of East Bay spent one day fishing at Elk Lake and his catch consisted of 16 large Mackinaw trout and one large muskallonge which is a very credible showing for that amount of time.
- WILL OPEN HOTEL
B. G. Belcher Has Completely Remodeled the Old Huellmantel House.
In a few weeks the hotel, formerly known as the Huellmantel house, located on East Eighth street, will be opened and ready for business under the management of B. G. Belcher, who became owner of the property a few months ago. Mr. Belcher assumed possession of the house in October but suffered considerable loss by fire along in the early part of this winter. Since then he has practically built the house over and now has one of the most modern and convenient hostelries in the city.
The house has been repapered, revarnished and retouched throughout, a new lighting system has been installed, and every room is complete. He has also put in a cement basement of large capacity and in one corner has fitted up a laundry which will be equipped with stationery was tubs and all utensils usually found in such a department.
The house will accommodate 35 persons and Mr. Belcher will cater largely to the transient trade. The house is to be run on the dollar a day plan, the only one of the kind in the city. The tables will be furnished with the best the season affords.
The dining room is particularly attractive in its new furnishings, being done in rich red paper and oak while pretty window draperies add much to the homelike appearance.
Mr. Belcher has had considerable experience in the hotel business therefore is qualified to give his patrons the best in this line of business.
- BIG MAPLE TREE
One at East Bay Considered Three Thousand Feet and Much Honey.
There are still some large trees in this section of the country, as was proven last week when John N. Courtade of East Bay felled a maple tree which scored in logs over 3,000 feet of first class timber. Not alone was the tree remarkable for the amount of timber contained in it, but also for the fact that in a cavity in the top was discovered a swarm of bees, and their accumulated winter store of honey, which when taken out measured 12 gallons of a very choice variety of the wild article which is now a very scarce product in this region on account of the passing of the large forests. The logs from this tree are part of a cut that was sold to the Beitner mill.
- GOES TO BRAZIL
Stanley Wheelock Transferred From Naval Hospital to Battleship Delaware.
W. A. Wheelock has just received a letter from his son, Stanley, stating that he has been transferred front he naval hospital at Norfolk, Va., to the battleship Delaware, which has been detailed to take the body of the Brazilian ambassador, who died in Washington, to Rio Janiero.
- AEROPLANE NEWSBOY
Aeroplane Delivers Five Hundred Copies of Los Angeles Times.
For the first time a newspaper has been delivered to its subscribers by aeroplane.
After a spectacular departure from Los Angeles, flying up San Gabriel valley swiftly and steadily, Didier Hanson, in his biplane Pegasus, carried 500 copies of the Los Angeles (Cal.) Times to Pomona and San Bernadino, sixty miles away, in an airline.
- NEW FACTORY PROMISEDBig Airship Engine Works to Locate Here
Capital Stock of $100,000
Preliminary Organization Is Formed
Andrew Smith’s Invention Will Attract Aviators--New Safety Method-Chicago and Traverse City Capital Invested.
There is a good prospect that Traverse City will have a large factory for the manufacture of aeroplane engines in the near future.
For several months, Andrew Smith, whose inventions have been attracting considerable attention and several of which have been very successful, has been at work upon the construction of a gasoline engine designed for airships which he has now fully perfected. The machine was built in the plant of the Traverse City Iron works and has recently been completed. It has been given complete tests within the last few days and has been found to work perfectly. Mr. Smith has interested a number of prominent and well to-do business men who have been watching the process of construction. He has also enlisted Chicago capital represented by two well-known business men of that city.
- PELLSTON PROTESTS
Objects to Quarantine by G. R. & I Railroad on Account of Smallpox.
The Village of Pellson in Emmet County, is all wrought up because the Grand Rapids & Indiana has ordered its trains to run through without stopping. The cause of the order is the existence of smallpox in the village.
A protest has been received by the state board of health from the business men, and it is likely that the state railroad commission will take a stand. It is asserted that unless the state board of health quarantines a town, a railroad has no right to do so.
- TO TEST ON ICE BOAT
Andrew Smith’s Aeroplane Engine Attracting Considerable Attention and Interest.
The aeroplane engine patented by Andrew Smith and which is to be manufactured in this city by a company of prominent men, is already attracting a good deal of attention and the general opinion is that this machine will eventually be sufficiently developed to warrant a large factory.
The company has arranged with Caldwell & Loudon to construct an ice boat for demonstration purposes. The craft will be built immediately and the trail made on Boardman lake to demonstrate the propelling power of the engine.
