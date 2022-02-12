- AFTER SEVEN years, the police cleared up a robbery mystery after finding the stolen property and substantial clues as to who the guilty parties were. Seven years ago, Lawrence day, who at that time ran a pawn shop in the city, was lured into an alley behind the old Cutler Barn west of Union Street. He was set upon by culprits. He was relieved of a silver watch valued at $35; a gold watch valued at $85 and $36 in cash. He had kept the numbers of the watches that were engraved in the cases. Four days ago, he came upon William Miller trying to pawn the watches. The police were sent for but no charges were made in that the statute of limitations had run out.
- THE JANUARY just past was the coldest we have any record of here with the average being eleven above zero. The mercury dropped to below zero on twelve days.
- PRINCE MILLER, the popular family horse owned by E.E. Miller, the druggist, passed away Tuesday morning. Prince was a handsome white horse and was a familiar figure on the streets of Traverse City for a quarter century or more. It was said that he never missed a baseball game and his appearance was looked forward to by all the teams. He was thirty years old and was a reliable family driving horse for the Millers for a quarter century.
- JOHN NELSON, of 220 South Spruce Street, met with a serious accident Friday afternoon about 5 o’clock. While at work on the tramway at the ice house of John N. Hopkins, he slipped and fell a distance of about twenty feet to the ground. He struck on his head and shoulders, sustaining a severe fracture at the base of his skull. His condition is dangerous to the extent that his recovery is precarious.
- A PARTY of young people drove a distance of six miles in twenty degrees below zero Friday evening to give a surprise party to Harold DeGraw of Old Mission. He was wakened from his slumbers and everyone enjoyed dancing, music, cards and games. A delightful evening was had by all, and after light refreshments were served, the temperature climbed and the young people left.
top story
News From 110 Years Ago: 02/12/2022
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Sacred land: Last Odawa family retains Emmet County land more than 100 years after allotment
- Beulah man charged with homicide
- An Olympic Reality: Michigan-born snowboarder Zoe Kalapos readies to fulfill dream as part of Team USA
- Benson to Jan. 6 Committee: Trump allies had Antrim report while it was under seal
- Election conspiracy theories flutter around Cross Village break-in case
- School support group included in $133M donation
- Two health departments to drop K-12 mask mandate
- Traverse City Record-Eagle basketball leaders
- MHSAA Wrestling Rankings: 02/03/2022
- Pair of northern Michigan skiers prepare for first Olympics
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.