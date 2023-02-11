- TO MAKE the victory over Manistee complete, the four-man Lion bowling team humbled the visiting pin smashers. The team scores were Manistee, 623 and 573; Traverse City, 746 and 747. Each game was won by a safe margin.
- AT A meeting that was held at the parlors of the Hotel Whiting this morning, the matter was discussed of asking the Pere Marquette railroad to restore the six o’clock train out of here for the south. This matter is of vital importance to the traveling public and especially to the traveling men who reside in the city and have to work south early in the morning. A committee has been investigating the matter and this meeting was called to listen to their report.
- BEN HARMON, who was arrested Saturday for alleged implication in the burglary of the Pearce Second Hand Store, appeared before Judge Umlor this morning. Harmon alleges that he was given a key to the store and told to take whatever he wanted. In return, he was given twenty five dollars and told to burn the store down. An investigation is underway to see if any of these details are true and need to be further investigated.
- TRAVERSE CITY will have baseball next year. The meeting of the fans last night voted to stay in the Michigan State league and support a team. $3,000 is needed to start the season. The directors, working with a committee of volunteers, will have a meeting and apportion a certain number of enthusiasts to call on to raise the money needed.
- A SINGLE six-year term for President and Vice President was the issue before the Senate today. The Works Resolution calling for this amendment to the Constitution, is expected to be voted on before adjournment. A two-thirds vote is necessary to pass the bill. Progressive members are fighting the plan.
- The House adopted a resolution to approve plans for a $2,000,000 Memorial in the memory of Abraham Lincoln.
