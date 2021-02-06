- RESORT OWNERS SHOULD ORGANIZE
Charles P. Buck, former charisma of the publicity committee of the board of trade, has been in close touch within the last two or three years with the resort situation and has made a study of the possibilities of development in this section. At the meeting of the board of trade directors Thursday evening he gave his views upon a publicity campaign for 1911. One of his suggestions was that owners of resort property should organize a resort owners association and that such organization should achieve profitable results by co-operation with the Traverse City board of trade.
- INTERESTING PROGRAM
Woman’s Day Was Fittingly Observed at the Woman’s Club Yesterday Afternoon
The meeting of the Woman’s Club yesterday was full of interest to the large number of women assembled. A communication from Senator Rosencrans was read by Miss Bates, corresponding secretary regarding a bill he is trying to get through the house at Lansing to enforce the Audubon law compelling teachers in all schools to teach this and create a more king feeling among the children for all birds and animals and asking the club to assist in this work by signing the petition enclosed. Afterwards it is to be sent to Representative D. C. Chandler.
Formal invitations were extended to the State Association of Retail Dealers and State Horticultural society to hold their next meetings in this city. The proposition of the Federation of Woman’s clubs for an associated charities organization was endorsed and J. W. Hannen was appointed as a delegate to the meeting to be held on Februry [sic] 6 to perfect a permanent.
- FOOTING IS UNCERTAIN
Sand on the Walks Works Wonders In These Slippery Times
The generally slippery condition of the sidewalks makes the life of the pedestrian anything but splendid ... at the present time, and in some localities of town walking is almost an impossibility. Some of the residents are considerate enough to sand the walks in front of their premises and in so doing have earned the everlasting gratitude of the public.
The streets in the business portion are fairly well taken care of but in the residence section ice creepers and pneumatic cushions are a necessity that should be provided by all who have the temerity to attempt to make a trip on the walks. A little snow would go a good ways toward helping out the situation, but as the coming is problematical, a little sand judiciously distributed, would work wonders in enabling the public to keep its feet while on the rounds of daily business.
