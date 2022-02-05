- THE GREATEST social event in the realm of hendom in northern Michigan began today when the Northern Michigan Poultry Association opened its tenth annual poultry show. The attendance today did not reach its maximum on account of the cold weather and the consequent delay in shipping fowls that come from distant points, but nevertheless there was an excellent showing on hand early this morning. One interesting fact is that a prize is given to the youngest lady exhibitor in the hopes of awakening the interest of young ladies in raising fine poultry.
- P. WARNER of Elmwood Township was the victim of chicken thieves a few nights ago, losing thirty from his flock. The next day a half dozen were found frozen to death on the railroad track nearby, but the rest have not been located. Mr. Warner would like to get a hold of the culprits as it was only a short time ago that a chicken thief in the vicinity was given a fine of $100 and costs or thirty days in jail.
- TWO PARTIES were enjoyed last week by our young people. One was at the home of Dudley Griffin in honor of Miss Esther Burgess and the other was a taffy pull at Frank Stone’s. They all report a fine time at both places.
- NOW IS your chance to equip your farm buildings with Positive Protector Lightning Rods at wholesale cost. We also have Cider Presses regularly priced at $10, selling now for $8.50. Terms of sale are cash or bankable paper at the Farmers Supply Company, 114-118 State Street, Traverse City.
- THE DOMESTIC Science class of the public schools received very valuable instruction the other day when they were invited to the meat market of Joseph Sleder & Sons to take a lesson in meat cutting. Mr. Sleder demonstrated the different cuts of pork and beef, using a pig and calf for the lesson. The young people receive instruction as to which meat is best for different purposes and how the cutting should be made.
News From 110 Years Ago: 02/05/2022
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
