- AT THE regular Council meeting held last evening, the resignation of Joseph Secor as a member of the police force was read and accepted by the Council. Secor resigned at the request of Chief of Police Johnson, who found him guilty of conduct unbecoming an officer.
- ON THE special train which will convey the Aza Club basketball players here next Thursday night will come a five man bowling team which will contest with a picked team from the participants in the Lion bowling tournament. The visiting delegation will be composed of the best of Manistee’s pin smashers. The probable members of the team here are local talent and are priming themselves for the contest Thursday night.
- DR. ELM’S horse trotted off alone down Boardman Avenue Sunday, across Front Street, hesitated a moment at the river bank, walked quietly down the bank, jumped in and swam across the river with the cutter, and with a little help got out safely on the other side. It was a cold day for a swim.
- CAN YOU plan your expenses during 1913 so as to make 52 visits to the First National Bank with a two dollar deposit each time? One hundred and four dollars, besides the interest earned, will look good to you at the end of one year, and the self denials necessary to save it will be beneficial also. This is the opportune time to start a savings plan. Will you be one of the people who are up for the challenge?
- MARC CRAW planted 5,000 fingerling black bass in the Boardman River this morning between Cass and Eighth Street. These came from the U.S. Fish Hatchery in Wisconsin. It is the intention of local fishermen to make Boardman Lake an ideal fishing ground that will attract summer people from all parts of the country. Its confines within the city will make it a big feature to draw tourists. This can be done with little work involved once word is out about the attraction.
