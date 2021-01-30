- There has been a change made in the prizes for white dent corn at the corn show of the Farmers’ institute. The first prize is a fine corn sheller, offered by Frank Trude, the second is two dollars in cash, and the third is one dollar in cash, both offered by the institute, and the fourth a box of fine bonbons given by Straub Bros. & Amiotte.
- Although there is at least a foot of ice on the pavements the sleighing is so poor that it is almost impossible to draw heavy loads on the principal streets of the city. Many of the streets in the residence section, are also so badly grooved out that travelling is made very difficult. A complete thaw or a heavy fall of snow would be very beneficial to the traveling public.
- The old mill chute just above the Union street bridge is the scene of great activity among the fishermen these mild days, and at almost any time dozens of them can be seen there catching perch and suckers with dip nets. Many good hauls are being made and they will go a great way in providing the table of the people during the dull season.
- CLOSE ON SUNDAY
People Of City Unanimously Favor Proposal. Only Three Votes Were Registered Against the Plan Out of 1409 That Were Cast.
The vote on the proposition to keep the post office closed on Sunday has been closed and proved to be more satisfactory than was anticipated by Postmaster Carver when the cards were sent out. Over two thirds of the cards that were distributed were returned, the total vote up to today standing 1309, of which but three were against the move, and two of these based their votes on the fact that being Seventh Day Adventists they thought that the office should be closed on Saturday instead of Sunday. One other man also voted against it but later he stated that he did not understand the case, and afterward changed his vote in favor.
This makes the sentiment practically unanimous in favor of Sunday closing, and now permission will be asked of the post office department to put the plan in operation in the future. Many people who did not care which plan was carried out failed to make any reply, and of course that is taken to mean that they are also in favor of the new system as silence gives consent.
Those who patronize the office on Sunday were the ones who filled out most of the cards and they believe that it will be no hardship for them to go without their mail, preferring to do so in order that the employes [sic] of the office can have a holiday the same as other people.
It will probably be some time before the new plan will go into effect as there is considerable red tape to be gone through with before the consent of the government officials is obtained.
