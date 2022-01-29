- A PARTY consisting of E.L. Beebe of Kalkaska, Otto Johnson, Thoren Nelson, Peter Gellness of Suttons Bay, and Archie Ames of Honor, walked across the ice from North Manitou Island to Leland Sunday. They made the distance of fourteen miles in three and a half hours, which is a good time considering the condition of the ice. For the first seven miles, walking was good, the final walk was hampered by rough ice, making the walking difficult. This is the first time this feat has been performed this winter.
- THE TENTH annual show of the northern Michigan Poultry Association will be held January 30 to February 2 in the Grand Traverse Auto Company Garage on West Front Street. The use of the building is being donated free of charge by the proprietors, Bryant & Fiske. Indications are that this year’s display will be one of the largest seen so far. All stock to be exhibited must be sent to Superintendent C.E. Manville of Traverse City by noon on January 30.
- LUTHER L. WRIGHT, State Superintendent of Education, advocates that too much time is devoted to impractical studies in the schools. Practical work such as Manual Training and Domestic Science are just a few subjects that need more time spent teaching. While addressing teachers of the city Friday, he also stated that “knowledge is not power, but the ability to do and the skill with which it is executed is power.”
- LARGE FLOCKS of Pine Grosbeaks have been seen around the city. These handsome sweet singing birds are protected by law and a heavy fine imposed on those who kill them.
- MUSKEGON IS facing a serious water famine. Two wells supplied by intake pipes from Lake Michigan went dry early this morning and the city went without water. It is believed that the intake pipes were stopped up with sand but because of the ice it was impossible to reach them. One school was totally destroyed by fire this morning because of the water shortage.
News From 110 Years Ago: 01/29/2022
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
