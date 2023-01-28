- THE FIRST ducks appeared in the river this morning when two forerunners of the big flock which usually winters here, settled on the river below the Union Street bridge. The sight of wild ducks in such large numbers and in a river in the middle of a city is an uncommon one, and their comings and goings are watched by many people.
- THE NEW cereal made by Postum Cereal Company of Battle Creek, Michigan, is a superior blend of wheat, corn and rice. There is nothing so comforting as a hot bowl of porridge when the snow blows. “The Post Tavern Special” costs about 1⁄2 cent a dish. It is sold by grocers everywhere in ten and fifteen cent packages, except in the extreme west.
- AFTER SPENDING forty five years in Traverse City and riding on top of hearses in all kinds of blizzard weather, W.S. Anderson, the veteran undertaker has decided to break away from his old haunts and friends and spend the remainder of the winter in sunny Florida. He is convinced he is leaving the business in the capable hands of his sons. He leaves tomorrow and will return in April, when the ice is out of the Bay.
- TWENTY FOUR cars, a record shipment of the same make of cars in one shipment, has been received by the Grand Traverse Auto Company, who has the agency for Ford cars. All are five passenger touring cars.
- THE CLOTHESPIN Department of the Oval Dish Company will start up Monday. This plant will turn out a carload of the finished product each day which will consist of 1,500 boxes, of five gross each–or in round numbers, a million a day.
- RABBIT THIEVERY is the latest passion detected among young boys by the city police. A few days ago, Chief of Police Johnson was notified by residents on the east side that rabbits were missing. Two young boys were found to have taken the rabbits and what started as five has increased to an army of rabbits by repeated thievery. Most of the rabbits have been returned, and before Judge Walker will deliver their sentence, the boys have to give back money for rabbits still missing.
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
