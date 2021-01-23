- William O’Brien is filling his new ice house on East Front street with the season’s crop. The building is 110 feet long, 32 wide and 14 feet high, and will hold 1900 tons of the frigid material. The ice is being harvested on Boardman lake and is of excellent quality as all the snow has been kept scraped off the field during the winter, so as to give the weather a chance to freeze the free water. Mr. O’Brien is selling on an average of 30 tons of ice per day to farmers in the vicinity of the city who put up their own crop for the summer’s use.
- Ferneries--A dainty fern dish arranged with our new varieties of small ferns is very pretty. A dash of color tones it up just right.
- Jens Petersen sent a set of house plans to Norway today, which shows that Traverse City firms are known in the remotest parts of the earth.
- The first consignment of poultry for the Northern Michigan Poultry show arrived this afternoon from Kingsley. It consisted of two coops of chickens and two of ducks, all aristocrats in the feathered kingdom. The show will open tomorrow in full blast.
- Yesterday, a kind hearted young laday [sic] while walking down Randolph street, noticed two youngsters quarreling farther down the street. When she arrived at the scene of battle one of the lads was sitting on the steps of one of the stores crying. When asked the reason for such a demonstration he said that the other boy had stolen his overcoat and he was cold. The young lady asked the other lad to give up the overcoat but he told her to go to a hotter clime and she gave pursuit. She chased him through all the backyards and chicken yards, barns and swamps of the west side until he finally came to a house which was his own abode. Upon asking the old lady who came to the door if it was her son the heroine received an affirmative reply. After further inquiries she also found that the two boys were brothers.
Not a cure-all, but it has usefulness in as many ways as any medicinal item that could be mentioned. And the best feature about it is that it can not really be classed as a drug. Olive Oil is nature’s lubricant for the human system. It is a gentle laxative that leaves no habit, and does not gripe nor decrease in its usefulness as do most all regular cathartics. The use of Olive Oil in chronic constipation puts the system back where it belongs. Many people do not use it for the reason that they fear the taste. If you have nice oil the taste is not to be feared. On the contrary you will find that you rather like it. And when you find that you like it you will know that the liking is mutual, and it will do you good.
