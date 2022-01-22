- WILLIAM KROUCH of Kalkaska county was arrested last Friday by Sheriff Seiting on a charge of killing deer without a license last November 4. He pled guilty before Justice Jenks and was fined $50 and costs amounting to $15.10. The price of his venison came high.
- THE PROHIBITIONISTS suffered a severe defeat by a decision of the supreme court, declaring that liquor may be shipped from one state into “dry” counties of another state though prohibited by the laws of the “dry” state.
- THE GREAT PANT Sale is going on at The Hannah & Lay Mercantile Company. Their special underwear table continues to be a center of attraction. Think what these low prices of $1.98 will mean to you. (The ladies of the Grace Church will be giving a baked goods sale Saturday in the shoe division of the store).
- FRED D. CURTIS is having a fine cruiser built that will be attracting a lot of attention on the Bay this year. The thirty five foot craft will be built of the finest material and combine all the latest features for safety and comfort. The cruiser will accommodate sleeping arrangements for up to eight people. Great pleasure this coming boating season is expected by the family.
- THE BOARD of inquiry into the Kinmundy wreck on the Illinois Central, in which four railroad officials were killed, placed the blame on three of the train crews. Conductor Brainerd and Flagman Broeker of train No. 25, and Engineer Stuart of train No. 3, were found guilty of negligence of duty.
- FOR THE first time in several years, the skating on Grand Traverse Bay is all that could be desired and yesterday this particular phase of outdoor sport reached its height when about 500 men, women and children took advantage of this pastime on the Bay. The Recreation Club has put forth their efforts to clean a space for a rink large enough to accommodate all who care to skate.
News From 110 Years Ago: 01/22/2022
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
