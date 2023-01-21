- A GALE blowing from the north near Halifax caused apprehension today for the stranded liner Uranium on the reefs at Shoals Cove near Chebucto Cove light. It is feared that the wind might cause the liner to break up. Meanwhile the 883 passengers are safe in the immigrants building while arrangements are being made to take them to New York on special trains. All had been in deadly peril until taken off the wrecked steamer by some rescue boats.
- JOHN TAYLOR, age 17, was mortally wounded while hunting near Kingsley when his gun discharged. He was standing on a log when the gun slipped from his hand, landing on the log and hitting the hammer, thus discharging the whole load and hitting him on his left side, causing such damage that it is doubtful he will recover.
- ALDRICH FARSKY, age 20, was arrested today and has confessed to the thievery of about 100 items. Included in the list of items are guns, gasoline, bicycle lamps, and steam brass fitting. Most of the items were taken from machine shops and motor boats. Farsky said he and another boy had watched places to rob and moved very slowly and patiently over time. He confessed he was out of work and needed money and took objects to pawn. He was placed in the county jail.
- FIFTY LAWYERS who hope to obtain $10,000,000 damages for the loss of life and property on the steamship Titanic, were arrayed against attorneys for the White Star Line in the United States District Court today. The White Star Lines contends its liability is limited to less than $100,000. The claimants claim more personal negligence thus requesting full damages.
- The GREATEST sacrifice sale in the history of the Globe Store starts this week end. A whirlwind of bargains will make all others seem small in comparison. The store opens at 9 a.m. and the crowds will be sure to come. Be part of these patrons!!!
Compiled by Cathy Griffin of the Traverse Area Historical Society in collaboration with the Traverse Area District Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.