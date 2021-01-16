- There is great rejoicing at the G. R. & I. station since the opening of the Northport branch which has been closed on account of the bad storm a week ago Sunday. A crew of about one hundred men spent Friday and Saturday shoveling out about six miles of track between Leelanau and Heimforth’s and as soon as the track was clear Conductor Phil Griffin brought his train into the city to get the mail that has been accumulating since the branch has been tied up.
The first train was run down Saturday night and Phil liked the sensation so well that he ran it down again yesterday and this morning was running exactly on time so that now the G. R. & I. is completely open and running in first class order.
- WANTED — Expert clothespin machine and slotter hands. Good wages; good place to work. Badger Woodenware Co., Boyne City, Mich.
- A sleigh ride party was given Saturday evening to the home of Ed Eggli south of the city, and was attended by about 18 couple [sic] of young people. A supper was served upon their arrival by Mrs. Eggli and the balance of the evening was spent in playing games and dancing.
- If You Need Exercise don’t use bare fists, but get some BOXING GLOVES.
Boxing is acknowledged to be the best exercise known, training every muscle of the body, and increasing the circulation of the blood in such manner that the heart and lungs are greatly benefited. Good sets of boxing gloves for $2.00 to $5.00. Good sets of Boxing Gloves from $1 to $5.
Other Athletic Supplies
Striking Bags, $1.50 to $5.00
Dumb Bells pair, 25c to $1.50
Indian Clubs, pair, 25c to 75c
- In the January number of the Century magazine appears an article on the big balloon trip made over this section of the state some time ago by the balloon “America II,” in which article Traverse City is mentioned as having been passed over on the trip.
- The free exhibit of water color pictures from Chicago to be shown at the public library is expected to arrive tomorrow. These pictures range in size from four by seven inches to two by four feet. It is hoped that the public will take advantage of the exhibit.
- The cards sent out by Postmaster Carver in order to secure the opinion of the patrons of the local office in regard to Sunday closing are coming in rapidly and the result will be known in a few days. Under the proposed system all the carriers will be given a rest on Sunday and half of the force of clerks.
